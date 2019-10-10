‘Causes brain damage in children’: California common banned pesticide
Widely used agricultural pesticide which, as stated by representatives of the California environmental protection bodies, causes brain damage in children, will be banned next year. About it writes Yahoo!News.
In accordance with the agreement on the cessation of use of the pesticide, all California sales of chlorpyrifos will end on February 6, 2020, and farmers will have until the end of 2020 to exhaust their stocks.
The pesticide used for growing numerous crops in the biggest agricultural state in the country — including alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts.
Regular regulators stated that chlorpyrifos has been associated with health defects in children, including brain damage, and other diseases in people with a weakened immune system.
“For many years environmental advocates have struggled to bring harmful pesticide chlorpyrifos from use,” — said the Governor of California Gavin Newsom after the transaction. Thanks to their perseverance and work is now going to happen faster than originally anticipated. This is a great victory for children, workers, and public health in California.”
President of the California citrus Association, which represents about 5,000 manufacturers, said in an interview that the risk of using a pesticide not such and big as it shows power.
“We really think that the estimates of exposure and risk that pesticides were simply overstated,” said Casey creamer.
Creamer added that he appreciates the fact that the government has agreed to allocate $5.6 million to help pesticide manufacturers to develop safer alternatives to chlorpyrifos.
“But just so you know, this is what agriculture every day, we are always looking for new products, more safe and effective,” he said.
When California earlier this year announced its intention to ban the use of pesticides, the head of the Department of the environment state Jared Blumenfeld stated that this is because the Federal government allows the pesticide to remain on the market.
In 2015, the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama announced that the ban chlorpyrifos after research, partly funded by the Federal Agency for environmental protection, revealed the possibility of brain damage in children. After the election of the President of Donald trump this prohibition was cancelled, citing the questionable validity of the research.
Hawaii and new York have already banned the use of chlorpyrifos.
The company Blumenfeld stated that the agreement reached with the manufacturer of chlorpyrifos, Corteva Agriscience, “to avoid a protracted legal process, providing clear deadlines for California farmers.”
In xwow turn in Corteva said they have reached an agreement “in the best interest of the victims”.
“Due to recent actions, the California improvised and implemented several uniquely complex regulatory requirements for chlorpyrifos. These new requirements made it virtually impossible to use this common pesticide,” said Kortava.