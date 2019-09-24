Causes cancer: in the United States withdraw a popular drug for reducing pressure
Federal officials health reported that commonly prescribed drugs to reduce the pressure — losartan — detected impurity, which may cause cancer. Therefore, manufacturer Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has expanded the recall of drug, which is held for the fifth time.
New review covers three additional batch of tablets of losartan potassium and two extra party pills potassium/hydrochlorothiazide losartan, writes USA Today.
These parties contained levels of N-nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA) above the permitted levels of daily consumption defined by the FDA. NMBA is a “potential human carcinogen”, according to the FDA.
Since July last year, was withdrawn hundreds of batches of drugs from the blood pressure — valsartan, losartan and irbesartan, which contain traces of the carcinogen NMBA, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), said the report from FDA.
Drugs that block receptors of angiotensin II, acting through expansion or relaxation of blood vessels, thereby reducing blood pressure. However, it is not touched all these drugs, so the FDA recommends that patients continue to use their medication.
“The risk of harm to the health of the patient may be higher if treatment is to cease immediately without any alternatives,”-said in a statement, Federal health officials.
The FDA stated that harmful substances probably got into drugs as a result of changes in the production of ingredients in factories in China and India. “In the presence of certain chemicals and the reaction conditions” such changes can lead to pollution, they also lead to reuse of some materials such as solvents.
In January, the Agency recognized that some versions of the drug valsartan, sold with traces of carcinogen in the four years before regulators discovered pollution.
However, FDA officials stated that the risk of developing cancer in any person who took valsartan with the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, is small. FDA scientists concluded that for every 8,000 people who took the highest dose of valsartan for four years to add one extra case of cancer.