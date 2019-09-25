Causes cells to work on cancer and not on the body: open the secret incurable tumor…
The researchers identified the process that allows glioblastomas to avoid exposure to the immune system. Such a brain tumor, according to rumors, was diagnosed with Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, says Yandex.
The study was conducted Spanish scientists from the Instituto de neurociencias is UMH-CSIC, together with colleagues from IMIB-Arrixaca. They found that glioblastoma manipulate the cells surrounding the blood vessels in the brain called pericytes. These cells are part of the protective barrier of the body. Tumors inactivate anticancer function perezito, forcing them to work on cancer and not on the body.
Previous studies have shown that a process called chaperone-mediated autophagy allows damaged or abnormal proteins to be broken down and destroyed cells. This process is carried out using the protein of the chaperone. However, scientists have discovered that glioblastoma affect this process by altering the anti-inflammatory protective function of the pericytes against immunosuppressive that is to the benefit of the tumors.
Observing laboratory mice, the researchers confirmed that blocking this abnormal autophagy prevents the development of disease. The blockage leads to the decay of the coupling with glioblastoma pericytes and death of cancer cells, which could become a very promising therapeutic direction. In particular, the findings of this research can be used in the further development of immuno-oncologic therapy.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain in a private Moscow clinic, never differed good health. She’s always been fragile and sensitive. It was not easy for the actress to have children.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter