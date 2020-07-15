Causes intense immune response: the us vaccine COVID-19 has encouraged scientists
Shares of the company Moderna soared after it said that a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 caused a “strong” immune response of all 45 patients in the early stages of human trials. This writes CNBC.
Action, Moderna grew by more than 16%.
All 45 patients developed neutralizing antibodies, which, according to scientists, is important for creating immunity. This gives hope that a vaccine can provide some protection against coronavirus. In the study, each participant received a dose of 25, 100 or 250 micrograms, 15 people in each group. Participants received two doses of a potential vaccine.
According to the company, after two vaccinations, the vaccine caused a “strong” immune response of all participants. The company said that the levels of neutralizing antibodies in patients in the group with high dose was four times higher than that of recovered patients with COVID-19.
“These phase 1 data demonstrate that vaccination of mRNA-1273 is a strong immune response regardless of the dose. The company chose 100 ág as the optimal dose for phase 3 studies, — said the chief medical Director of the Moderna Tal Zaks. We look forward to the start of the study phase 3 mRNA-1273 this month to demonstrate the ability of our vaccine to significantly reduce the risk of disease COVID-19”.
In may, the company released preliminary information on early stage trials, but data were insufficient, and therefore the study has not yet passed peer review.
The company said that the vaccine was generally well tolerated, but more than half of the participants reported light or moderate symptoms, such as fatigue, muscle pain or pain at the injection site.
The assessment of persistence of immune responses is ongoing and participants will be monitored for one year after vaccination.
According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Moderna is one of several developers of a potential vaccine COVID-19. According to the world health organization (who), the world has developed more than 100 vaccines.
Previously, Moderna announced that it will begin testing the vaccine on July 27. The study will involve 30,000 participants in 87 cities. The participants of the experimental group will receive a dose of 100 mcg of potential vaccines on the first day and after 29 days. Some patients will also receive placebo.
An experimental vaccine Moderna contains the genetic material called messenger RNA or mRNA. mRNA is the genetic code that tells cells what they need to build — in this case an antigen which can induce an immune response to the virus.
Scientists are still studying the key aspects of the virus, including how the immune system responds when a person is infected. The answers, according to them, can have important implications for vaccine development, including how quickly it can be disseminated among the population.
The US plans to distribute 300 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 by the beginning of 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases in the country, often spoke positively about a potential vaccine Moderna. He said that scientists will be able to create at least one safe and effective vaccine by the end of the year or the beginning of 2021.
