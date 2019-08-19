“Caved” under Putin macron explained why France does not want to lose Russia
The President of France Emmanuel macron wants to restart relations between the EU and Russia, the return of an active dialogue with the Russians, “reanimation” of relations between Europe and Russia. The announcement was made following the meeting of Him and Putin in the residence of the Fort Bregancon in France.
During the meeting, the Makron did not skimp on the compliments of Russia and Russians. “Russia is a European country. To the depths of the soul. We believe in this Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok… France will do everything to Russia was back in the bosom of the Council of Europe“, — he said.
Macron explained that he does not want to see Russia in relations with Europe, “he slammed the door and left.” If Russia turns away from Europe, it will turn to China, which does not meet the interests of either France nor the European Union.
The only remark about Ukraine after talks with Putin Macron touched the Normandy format to resolve the situation in the Donbass. According to Putin, the alternative Channel format does not exist. And macron said that such a meeting may be held in the near future.
Earlier, after the death under fire in Donbas Ukrainian Zelensky four Marines called Him and asked to assist in the organization of the meeting in the Normandy format.
