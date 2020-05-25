Caviar – the new “super”: why in the period of the pandemic, is more likely to eat fish products
Caviar is synonymous with gourmet kitchens and luxury for over a hundred years, but today this product also won a title superfood. It turned out that it need not indulge only when wants to walk, and eat on a regular basis to ensure the health of the body and immune support, which is extremely important in a pandemic that swept the planet.
One tablespoon of caviar contains large amounts of protein, magnesium, zinc, important for the body fats and omega all. These trace elements have a positive impact on the brain, heart and other organs, as well as the pumping our immune system. Eggs reduces the risk of stroke, heart attack, coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis and even help fight certain cancer: it contains vitamins A and D bind free radicals, which is one of the cause of cancer.
People have always known that eggs are very useful for the body. For example, in the fourth century the Iranians used this product to restore your immune system after an illness and ready to battle the soldiers were forced to eat a lot of eggs, to increase their strength.
However, over time this “super” was much too expensive. Over the past 5 years, the cost of caviar in the world has declined by 30% due to the increase in the number of suppliers and farmers. And now to treat yourself to a delicious and healthy snack made easy.
High-quality caviar, the fish and delicacies in the United States can offer the company Seven Seas. It since 2000 is engaged in the production of fish products, including kosher and has already become famous in the USA of the highest quality, because it does not use any preservatives and dyes in the production of, and sensitive checks for each vendor.
Choice of caviar in the store is huge, with a separate Chapter dedicated Russian caviar for those who miss the taste and the high quality of this delicacy at home.
In addition, Seven Seas Smokehouse there are a large number of fish: smoked salmon, sturgeon, sturgeon, Beluga, captain (oil), salmon, mackerel. All of these delicacies, like caviar, not only pleasing to your taste, but are a huge benefit to the body. Vitamin D and omega-3 rich fish delicacies, improve sleep and brain activity, protect the heart, reduce cholesterol and generally maintain a healthy condition of the body and enhance its readiness to repel the attack of any disease.
Products Seven Seas Smokehouse you can buy in stores such as Jons Market, Super King, as well as in many Armenian, Russian and kosher stores in California and other States.
In addition, in 2016, in the heart of Glendale wife of Gregory Nariño opened a small boutique Seven Seas Gourmet Foods. It presents not only all products of the company, but also a huge number of delicacies from different corners of the world: Iberico ham from Spain, a variety of teas (even the favorite tea of the Queen of England, Fortnum & Mason), a large number of delicacies with truffles, pasta from Dolce & Gabbana, as well as exclusive meat products, including venison, wild boar, Spanish pork, wagyu steak (marbled meat), etc.
Now the company’s products can also be ordered online with home delivery.
“Contained in fish products minerals almost impossible to be replaced by eating other food. So you should take advantage of the situation of lower prices for eggs and to give your immune system additional support,” said Grigory.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5396
[name] => fish
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => hermez
)
fish
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10634
[name] => eggs
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ikra
)
caviar
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10833
[name] => immunity
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immunitet
)
immunity
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28595
[name] = > “super”
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => superfud
)
“super”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28596
[name] => Seven Seas Smokehouse
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => seven-seas-smokehouse
)
Seven Seas SmokehouseFacebookVkontakte
bookmark