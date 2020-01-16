CDC published new information about E. coli in lettuce: what you need to know
Almost three months after infection with a strain of E. Coli after consuming Romaine lettuce, the representatives of the Federal Department of health allowed to eat salad, writes USA Today.
The centers for control and prevention (CDC) published a report that announced food safety. Center “no longer advises people to avoid eating the Romaine lettuce from the growing region of the Salinas valley in California.”
Since November 22, CDC and FDA food and drug administration advised consumers to avoid the lettuce from California, as they investigated the E. coli outbreak in several States.
A total of 167 employees in 27 States have been infected with a strain of E. coli O157: H7.
It was reported 85 hospitalizations, and 15 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. According to reports by the CDC, there were no deaths.
Age of cases ranged from infants to 89 years; the average age was 27 years. Perhaps several people were injured in Canada.
CDC managed to interview 113 people who were ill, and 83% of them said that they ate the Romaine lettuce.
Frank Annas, Deputy FDA Commissioner for food policy and response, said the investigation is ongoing. They “make every effort to find the source of infection.”
“An investigation into how it happened the infection it is important, therefore, manufacturers of salad can take steps that will prevent infection and disease in the future,” said Annas.
This outbreak was caused by the same strain of E. coli, which produces Shiga toxin, and has caused outbreaks in 2017, and Romaine lettuce in 2018, according to the CDC. The Shiga toxin can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, often with blood and vomiting. Also there is a threat of serious dehydration.