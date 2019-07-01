CDC sounding the alarm: swimming pools and water parks of the U.S. are bursting fecal parasites
The centers for control and prevention (CDC) warned that the number of faecal parasites in public pools is increasing. These parasites can cause severe diarrhoea and very tenacious.
Summer public pools are popular — is a great way to cool off in the heat, writes the New York Post. Fans of this swimming run the risk of Contracting Cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes a disease called cryptosporidiosis.
Cryptosporidium oocysts entering the human body, can cause “profuse watery diarrhea” in healthy adults. The disease lasts about three weeks.
“The number of outbreaks of cryptosporidiosis associated with water, forms a seasonal peak in the summer — it includes outbreaks in which the parasite was obtained through the water, and General outbreaks of disease in General,” reported the CDC.
Although the disease is almost never fatal, with a 2009 reported one death. In the period from 2009 to 2017 was hospitalized 287. The Agency claims that over time, outbreaks of cryptosporidiosis increased in number by about 13% each year and the number of cases is growing. The Agency stated that the impact of the parasite in swimming pools and water parks led to 7 465 cases during this time.
The Cryptosporidium is usually spread by people — especially children — who go to a public pool or water Park too soon after he had diarrhea.
The main ways of infection — swallowing infected water in the Jacuzzi pools or water playgrounds, as well as contact with infected vendors meat products in institutions for the care of children.
Unlike most microbes, which in minutes destroyed by such disinfectants as chlorine or bromine, Cryptosporidium can survive in chlorinated water for over a week.
In addition to watery diarrhea, symptoms of infection include stomach cramps or pain, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. Life-threatening malnutrition and dehydration can occur in people with a weakened immune system.
Anyone who is suffering from diarrhea, the Agency strongly recommends that you avoid swimming for at least two weeks after recovery.
“In contrast to the norovirus or E. coli, which cause diarrhea or vomiting for a few days, you may have diarrhea for up to three weeks, said Michelle Hlavsa, Program Manager Healthy swimming CDC and one of the authors of the study — It’s no fun”.
“The best thing you can do for protection against Cryptosporidium — do not swallow the water in which we swim, — said Hlavsa. — First of all, you can not avoid exposure of the parasites to the pool. It means we can’t swim alone or allow the child to swim, when we get sick with diarrhea.”
Specialist recommended read on the Internet the results of audits of water on the website of the local or state health Department.