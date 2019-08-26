Celebrities who have bound themselves by marriage with ordinary people
In the flow of news of show business, many have the impression that celebrities tie the knot only with colleagues or loved ones to their field of activity, persons, models or businessmen. Indeed, most well-known personalities try to choose a life partner of their status, but not all pay attention to this nuance. Some stars enter into a formal Alliance with ordinary people, far from “trendy hangouts” that does not interfere with their marital happiness.
Matt Damon
Famous Hollywood actor Matt Damon got lucky with the barmaid Luciano Barroso, whom he met during a vacation in Miami. At the time of the meeting the girl was already two year old daughter that did not bother the celebrity. The couple has been married for almost 15 years, and during that time the lovers appeared three daughters. The actor said that he is not upset by the absence of the son, as happy around his beloved woman. Matt Damon often appears with his wife on the red carpet, and the audience praises her appearance, despite the fact that she is far from model.
Anne Hathaway
Early in her career Anne Hathaway had a relationship with Italian businessman Raffaello of Falieri, but the pair broke up when he was accused of embezzlement of $ 50 million. After leaving the star found love in the face of colleague Adam Shulman, who has achieved success in the movie and turned into a jewelry designer. The pair met on the film festival in palm springs, and Anne Hathaway in a subsequent interview told me that it was love at first sight. In 2012 the couple got married, and four years later they had a son. In June of 2019 through Instagram, the actress said that for the second time.
Julia Roberts
One of the most successful stars of Hollywood for a long time could not find happiness in his personal life. After two years of marriage with his colleague Lyle Lovetta celebrity is not spread about his personal life and the public believed that the artist is passionate about a career exclusively. My husband and Roberts met on the set of the movie “the Mexican” in 2000. Danny Moder was an unknown cameraman, but this did not prevent the couple to build a happy relationship. In 2002, the lovers were married a few years later they had twins, and in 2007, the family added another son.
Jessica Alba
For a long time Jessica Alba was in the ratings of the most sexy celebrities in the world, but the star chose cachetime life partner a regular assistant. With cash Warren, the actress met in 2004 on the set of “Fantastic four.” On their engagement the couple announced in 2007, and a year later, they officially signed. A month after the wedding the celebrity gave birth to a daughter, and in 2011, the lovers had a second heir. Son of the star was born in 2017, but in modern times, the actress rarely appears on the screen and devotes almost all his spare time to his family.