Celine Dion begs Drake not to do a tattoo with her face (PHOTO)

Her heart may remain the same, but the skin is unlikely to remain the same elastic, and to anyone else it too will fail.

That is why Celine Dion does not want her face tattooed on his body Drake: after 30 years, it won’t look so pretty when under the influence of gravity and age rapper from Toronto will brushset, and all the ink will melt.

In a video published on YouTube Wednesday, Queen Céline gives a fascinating interview to iHeartRadio. After talking about shoes, food and habits to Google the iconic French-canadian singer presenter Dion asked the following question:

“Drake said he wants to make a tattoo of your face on his body. If you need to tattoo the face of some artist yourself, who would it be?”

Completely ignoring the actual question, Dion turns directly to the camera and turns to Champagne Papi.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much, – she says without a hint of playfulness on her face. – Can I get you something to say? Don’t do that”.

“Can you write me a love letter, can you send me autographs for my kids to come for a visit,” continued 51-year-old singer.

“Can I invite you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want. Can I chat with your mom. Anything, but please…”

Florid speaking, Dion attempts to explain how human skin ages, and how this process those who are depicted on the tattoos, starting to look ugly on these tattoos.

“Over time… when you get older,’ she says, referring to the 33-year-old Drake. -You, too, when the time comes… my face will stretch, and will not because more beautiful”.

“So, please, don’t do tattoo begs Dion. – If you still do, let it be fake tattoo, then you could change your mind”.

Drake has not yet responded to the statements of his colleagues, but remember, he already said Dion at the Billboard Music Awards 2017 that he would like to tattoo her face appeared on his body next to Sade, aliyah and Rihanna.

“I don’t know,” she said at the time, but it seems that it is now definitely decided, and it’s a firm “NO!”