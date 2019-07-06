Celine Dion came out in a dress for 10 thousand dollars
Canadian pop diva Celine Dion continues to conquer Paris with stunning outputs. The star called for the next fashion show, which lit up a dress for 10 thousand dollars.
As you know, the French capital has become a Mecca for all lovers of the fashion industry, in fact there is fashion Week. The event was visited by celebrities from around the world who are seeking to update your wardrobe and show off stunning outfits on the red carpet. This opportunity are unable to miss the famous fashionista – Celine Dion.
Wednesday, July 4, the actress visited the show of the Haute couture collections of Valentino. There 51-year-old Celine Dion came in a spectacular mini-dress, which was symbolic of this legendary brand. On the bright plumage could be seen colored rhinestones and feathers, which looked very stylish. According to Western media, dress cost Celine Dion 10 thousand dollars.
The image of a famous pop diva added a Golden clutch and sandals. Celine Dion abandoned the hairstyle, making a simple hair styling. Thanks to the spectacular way singer attracted the attention of all photographers who were in awe of the slender legs of the star and her charming smile.
Celine Dion has become one of the star guests of the show, so she left the place in the front row. The singer watched the news from Valentino with famous Shoe designer Christian Louboutin and actress Kristin Scott Thomas.