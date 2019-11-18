Celine Dion conquered the audience with bright autumn way
November 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Discussing bright autumn image of the singer.
Celine Dion hit the paparazzi outside the hotel Park Hyatt.
In public, the actress appeared in the bright autumn outfit, writes storinka.com.ua.
The star was dressed in a fur coat-“Cheburashka” from Max Mara wool skirt bright turquoise color. To match the outfit was also picked up leather boots and fur Fanny pack. From under his coat could be seen the white top.