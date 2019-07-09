Celine Dion has paid a tribute to “Titanic” during a public exit in Paris
It’s been 22 years since the premiere of “Titanic,” but the most ambitious love story still lives in the hearts of fans. A tribute to the painting and gave the singer her main soundtrack Celine Dion during fashion Week in Paris.
Imagination 51-year-old singer and her stylists can only envy. Celine Dion has again managed to attract attention, although after recent public exits it seemed that nothing more interesting star will not be given. This time she did not bet the frankness or strange clothes, and referrals. On the next show Dion came out to photographers in unremarkable at first sight the image: t-shirt, mini skirt and jacket. However, a closer look, noticed on the neck, star decoration, very similar to the “Heart of the ocean” from the movie “Titanic.”
This is not the first time she wears this necklace. In 1998, she appeared at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”, where he performed one of his most popular hits My Heart Will Go On.