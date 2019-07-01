Celine Dion in Paris was spotted in jeans by Ukrainian designer
July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
51-year-old Celine Dion continues to surprise fans of slender figure and experiment with the image. The singer first decided to wear a new trend, proposed in January 2019 Ukrainian designer Ksenia Schneider — asymmetric jeans, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
Jeans are mixing two trends — jeans high-waisted jeans with a wide leg.
That Celine Dion came out in jeans Ukrainian designer, wrote American Vogue, who in January said this new denim trend.