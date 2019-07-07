Celine Dion scares the fans for their excessive thinness
Since early January, fans have noticed that Celine began to lose weight. She is now at fashion Week in Paris, and she like a model, changing several outfits in a day, showcasing the latest trends. But singer’s in the light even more terrifying for fans. Celine photo is so depleted that she literally left the bones covered with skin.
“I love you, Celine, but please, stop to lose weight”, “I’ve never seen her so thin, it seems that she, like a crystal vase, you may shatter from the blow of the wind,” “she for weight loss has become more wrinkles, she looks like a deep woman, dry as a witch”, is written by foreign fans in the social. networks.
Indeed, Dion looks exhausted. The skin on the background of a special diet or health problems, too, lacked power, so as correctly noted, the singer has a lot of deep wrinkles and went oval face. But Dion only 52 years old.
All lunge in her direction, the singer retorted that normally eats, just a lot of work, puts on a concert program and dancing, in the end the pounds melt themselves. But, it seems to us that there was, indeed, involved the problem of eating behavior, even though Dion wasn’t overweight ever. Many people say that Celine much has passed since the death of her husband, and possibly emotional trauma impacted her health.