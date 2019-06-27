Celine Dion surprised fans with an incredible stretch
Singer Celine Dion are the envy of thousands of beautiful women, because in the 51 years old star has an amazing figure. However, this is the result of daily workouts at the gym.
Recently, Celine Dion once again confirmed it by posting a spectacular photo of a sports hall. The footage shows how the artist makes a banner in front of the mirror, affecting the flexibility of your body. In particular, the Celine Dion with ease lifted a slim leg, sitting on the soft Mat for fitness.
“Come, dance, repeat – a team Celine” – commented pictures Celine Dion.
It is worth noting that the canadian actress is engaged under the close supervision of a celebrity coach. It did for Celine Dion’s a series of shots and helped stretch the foot, like a ballerina.
Fans were amazed not only from the dramatic frame, but also on the outfit of Celine Dion. In front of the camera she appeared in black tights and a sheer shirt, under which could see their underwear. A sexy outfit highlighted the figure of 51-year-old Celine Dion, which caused excitement among her fans. “Queen of extensions”, “Look gorgeous”, “Sexy”, “that’s why she is a goddess! 51 years old, and her body is a luxury,” wrote netizens.