CEN-gravity Donetsk of “Metalurg” after leaving the post of the head coach zbra to Ecuador, not Prowse zhodnogo match
July 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yard Cruyff
Shin swetoha football legends Johan Cruyff – Yard after leaving the post of the head coach zbra to Ecuador after 6 months of work, pormo press-service of Federation of football.
Pid cervista hollandse Ecuador not provv zhodnogo match. Storoni was pogodila rozhrania contract, including the first Rosmer compensat for Yogo dostrokove rozhrania.
Cruyff-molodshy ocolis equadors nazionalny command on the cob 2020 rock.
Until tsogo CEN-gravity “of Barcelona”, “Manchester United” and Donetsk “Metalurg of” trenuval kitaiskii “Chongqing Lfan” I “Maccab” z-tel AVV.