Cervical cancer: what you need to know to prevent disease
Specialists claim that the best measure of prevention – regular visits to the gynecologist.
Although cervical cancer most often diagnosed in women after the age of 40, cancer can develop at any age. Neoplasms of the uterine cervix successfully treated, if detected in the early stages, but according to statistics, most patients learn about the diagnosis, when the cancer has gone away.
According to experts, there are two reasons – in the early stages of cancer are often asymptomatic. And the second reason is the disregard of women’s visits to the gynecologist. The fact that a competent doctor will notice during the inspection of the cervix and sent for further examination. Doctors are confident that cervical cancer does not develop immediately – first, there is a pre-cancerous condition.
It is now known that in most cases cervical cancer cause a few strains of HPV. These viruses are in the body of about one third of adult women. They are transmitted mainly through sexual contact. Viruses are so small that the condom does not exclude the risk of infection.
In the initial stages of cervical cancer may experience bleeding from the vagina, independent of the cycle. Often they occur after intercourse. Can also be abundant clear or yellowish discharge, too, is not associated with the cycle. Sometimes there is pain in the area of the pelvis. The symptoms intensify with the progression of the disease.