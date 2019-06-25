Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hydro One Tom woods is retiring at the end of July (PHOTOS)

The representative of the Corporation Hydro One stated that Chairman Tom woods is leaving the Board of Directors in late July.

Woods was among 10 Directors, appointed last year as a replacement after the previous Board resigned under pressure from the progressive conservative government of Ontario.

Former Executive Director of the Bank of Canada helped the company through several key stages, including the hiring of Mark’s Agenda to head.

Woods says he’s leaving with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that the Director General and the Board of Directors is now ready for the next steps in determining how they will serve the interests of their clients.

Hydro One is the largest electricity provider in Ontario, serving almost 1.4 million customers.