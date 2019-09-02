Chamomile tea is effective for lowering blood sugar
Drinking chamomile tea can effectively improve the body people with type II diabetes, said the researchers. This drink can lower blood sugar levels.
The ability of chamomile tea to decrease the concentration of blood glucose could make sure the authors of a joint study by British experts from Aberystwyth University and their Japanese colleagues. These scientists spoke about the fact that people who suffer from type II diabetes, it is useful to enter in your daily diet chamomile decoction. In addition, chamomile may be effective to prevent the development of diabetes.
“Chamomile tea helps reduce the level of glucose in blood and able to deal with complications caused by diabetes,” reported the authors.
For maximum health benefits drink the scientists recommend to drink it in the quantity of about two cups a day. They conducted an experiment in which participants, patients with prediabetes for three weeks daily used just two cups of chamomile tea.
For prediabetes is characterized by constantly elevated glucose levels. But in the course of chamomile tea most of the participants of the experiment, the sugar level in the blood decreased by 25%. It turned out that drinking it provides anti-inflammatory effect which reduce the risk of damage to the pancreatic cells that invariably occurs when elevated blood sugar levels.
Additionally, the researchers noted that chamomile tea can be effective in alleviating such complications as blindness, kidney disease, deterioration of the nervous and cardiovascular systems, and hyperglycemia.