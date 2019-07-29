Champagne in the locker room, “Dynamo” after the super Cup match (video)
July 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
The press service of “Dynamo” have provided footage from the locker room after the team won the super Cup of Ukraine.
The players of Kiev were very happy with the first trophy of the season.
A special place was given to midfielder Denys Garmash and his namesake, goalkeeper Boyko. Probably because his first game-winning goal stripped of second opportunities differ in term of penalties.
Loading...