Champion of the European Games spoke about the change of nationality after insults to the President of velveteria
Anna Nightingale
Champion of the II European games in 2019 in track Cycling at 25 km Anna Nightingale said that is not going to change citizenship, in spite of boorish behavior and insults from the President of the Cycling Federation of Ukraine Oleksandr Bashenko, reports Glavcom.
“And why should I leave my country? Yes, we have a hard time. But who is going to change something? I was born here, where my parents live. I love my country. We have a lot of talented people – scientists, doctors, athletes. Why should I now take? Because a President allows himself arrogantly rude to communicate? Yes, the guarantee that I get all what I dream of, no. But why not try? Help me, I have the support. I have no right to leave,” said the Nightingale.
We will remind, the official has publicly insulted the athlete and promised to expel her from the team.