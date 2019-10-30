Champion of Ukraine in a dramatic match snatched a place in the Champions League (video)
Champion of Ukraine in volleyball among women “Khimik” from Yuzhny, Odessa region, advanced to the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament of Europe — leagues of Champions.
Wards Eugene Nikolaev in the first round of qualifying coped in a difficult confrontation with the Montenegrin “Mladost” (after guest defeat 0:3 winance with the same score beat opponents at home, and then took the “gold” set).
In the second round, the results of which determined the teams in the group stage, “Khimik” met with Czech “Olomouce”. The first match, which took place in the Czech Republic, ended in favor of our girls— 3:2 (22:25, 25:12, 23:25, 25:20, 15:13). In the second leg of agnency who supported filled room “Olympus” has won the first two games and might have considered that the job is done. However, the opponents equalised and then snatched victory in the tie-break— 2:3 (25:18, 25:23, 19:25, 24:26, 13:15).
In the end, everything was decided in a Golden set. Evgeny Nikolaev was able to adjust properly the wards, and our girls were able to win a place in the group stage of the Champions League — 15:13.
We add that this will be the first statement in the strongest for “Chemist”. By the way, already well-known opponents of the Ukrainian club in the group stage is the “Novara” (Italy), “LKS” (Lodz, Poland) and Stuttgart (Germany). The matches will be held from 19 November 2019 February 18, 2020. The winners of each of the five groups and the three best teams which will occupy the second place, qualify to the quarterfinals.
Photo VC Khimik
