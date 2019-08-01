Champion of youth superiority of the world became the author of the historical first goal of “Dnepr-1” in the Premier League (video)
August 1, 2019
Sergey Buleca (center)
In the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League, an absolute debutant of the higher Ukrainian football division – “Dnepr-1” took “Olympic”.
The match ended with the victory of Dnipro 2:1.
The author of the historical first goal of “Dnepr-1” in the Premier League was Sergei Buleza.
The world champion in the youth team of Ukraine took only 74 seconds from the beginning of the match to score a goal.
It is symbolic that assist also on account of the world champion (U-20) Vladislav Sprage.
Note, after 7 minutes, scored himself Supryaga, doubling the home advantage.
Add that Buleza and Supryaga protect the colors of “Dnepr-1” on loan – both belong to the “Dynamo”.
