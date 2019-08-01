Champion of youth superiority of the world became the author of the historical first goal of “Dnepr-1” in the Premier League (video)

| August 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Чемпион молодежного первенства мира стал автором исторического первого гола "Днепра-1" в УПЛ (видео)

Sergey Buleca (center)

In the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League, an absolute debutant of the higher Ukrainian football division – “Dnepr-1” took “Olympic”.

The match ended with the victory of Dnipro 2:1.

The author of the historical first goal of “Dnepr-1” in the Premier League was Sergei Buleza.

The world champion in the youth team of Ukraine took only 74 seconds from the beginning of the match to score a goal.

It is symbolic that assist also on account of the world champion (U-20) Vladislav Sprage.

Note, after 7 minutes, scored himself Supryaga, doubling the home advantage.

Add that Buleza and Supryaga protect the colors of “Dnepr-1” on loan – both belong to the “Dynamo”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.