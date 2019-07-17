Champions League: “Ferencvaros” Dynamo were knocked out of European Cup champion of Bulgaria (photos, video)
Wednesday, July 17, completed battles of the first qualifying round of the Champions League. There is reason to congratulate with the release to the next stage of Serhiy Rebrov (pictured), head of the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”. After a home win over the best team in Bulgaria Ludogorets (2:1) champion of Hungary with three Ukrainians in the lineup (Ignatenko, Kharatin and Zubkov) defeated opponent and away (3:2). The former football player of “Dawn” Ihor Kharatin opened the scoring in the game at “Ludogorets Arena” in Razgrad, a former football player, “Mariupol” Alexander Zubkov was marked by two assists (in the first match of rivals, he scored the winning goal).
Pleased the fans and Estonian “nõmme Kalju”, which operates the Ukrainian specialist Roman Kozhukhovsky. In injury time the second leg, the Estonians left with nothing Macedonian “Scandia”.
But led by the Roman Grigorchuk “Astana” from Kazakhstan, unfortunately, was unable to keep away the advantage won in the home game with the Romanian “Klugen”, and was eliminated from the European Cup
At the same time, have qualified for the next stage of the Champions League Scottish “Celtic”, whose ranks have recently joined the football team of Ukraine Marjan the Swede. Unfortunately, the ex-midfielder of “Karpaty” played in both games “Sarajevo” because of the injury.
Champions League. 1st qualifying stage
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — 2:3. The first match — 1:2.
“Shkendija” (Macedonia) — “Nõmme Kalju” (Estonia) — 1:2. The first match — 1:0.
Cluj (Romania) — “Astana” (Kazakhstan) — 3:1. The first match — 0:1.
“Seltik” (Scotland) — “Sarajevo” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — 2:1. The first match — 3:1.
“Riga” (Latvia) — “Dundalk” (Ireland) — 0:0 (on penalties — 4:5). The first match — 0:0.
AIK (Sweden) — “Ararat” (Armenia) — 3:1. The first match — 1:2.
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — Partizani (Albania) — 2:0. The first match — 0:0.
Rosenborg (Norway) — “Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — 4:0. The first match — 2:0.
“Saburtalo” (Georgia) — “The Sheriff” (Moldova) — 1:3. The first match — 3:0.
“Torshavn” (Faroe Islands) — HJK (Finland) — 2:2. The first match — 0:3.
“Valletta” (Malta) — “Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — 1:1. The first match — 2:2.
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — “Suduva” (Lithuania) — 2:1. The first match — 0:0.
Unfortunately, the meeting in Belgrade was marred by a severe injury of the defender “Sadovy” and national team of Lithuania (the opponent team of Andriy Shevchenko in UEFA Euro 2020) of Vaidas of Savickas. In the 60th minute of the game defender of the Serbian team Marco Gabelich in a seemingly innocuous situation of Lithuania broke the player’s leg. When the ball flew out of bounds, the Serb has gone to a blatant tackle from behind and struck 33-year-old Savickas severe injury. As a result, players of the Lithuanian national team left the stadium by ambulance.
The judge immediately removed the snapper of Gabelich from the field, but said after the match the head coach “Sadovy” Vladimiras Cebuanas, trauma threatens Savickas, who played 16 matches for the national team of Lithuania, early retirement. At the very least, restore the player will take at least a year.
“Feronikeli” (Kosovo) — “The New Saints” (Wales) — 0:1. The first match — 2:2.
Piast (Poland) — BATE (Belarus) — 1:2. The first match — 1:1.
“Maribor” (Slovenia) — “Valur” (Iceland) — 2:0. The first match — 3:0.
“Sutjeska” (Montenegro) — “Slovan” (Slovakia) — 1:1 (penalty 3:2). The first match — 1:1.
Meetings of the second qualifying round of the Champions League will be played 23/24 July 30/31 July:
“Path of Champions”
Cluj (Romania) — “Makkabi” (Tel-Aviv, Israel)
BATE (Belarus) — “Rosenborg” (Norway)
“The New Saints” (Wales) — “Copenhagen” (Denmark)
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — “Valletta” (Malta)
“Dundalk” (Ireland) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan)
“Saburtalo” (Georgia) — “Dynamo” (Croatia)
“Seltik” (Scotland) — “Nõmme Kalju” (Estonia)
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — HJK (Finland)
“Sutjeska” (Montenegro) — APOEL (Cyprus)
“Maribor” (Slovenia) — AIK (Sweden)
The “League route”
“Victoria” (Czechia) — “Olympiakos” (Greece)
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — “Basel” (Switzerland)
Recall that Dynamo Kyiv will start in the third qualifying round (draw on 22 July, matches of 6 and 7-th and 13 August), where his rivals will be one of only three clubs — “Istambul Basaksehir” (Turkey), club Brugge (Belgium) or LASK (Austria). Shakhtar will fight in the tournament at the group stage (draw — 29 August).
