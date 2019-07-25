Champions League: “Ferencvaros” Rebrov beat the house champion of Malta (video)
On Tuesday and Wednesday, 23-24 July, passed the first matches of the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Another victory in the tournament won the “Ferencvaros”, which is coached by Serhiy Rebrov. We will remind, in the first qualifying round of the Hungarians twice defeated Bulgarian “Ludogoretz” — 2:1 and 3:2 away. This time the team of Ukrainian expert, recently signed with club the new contract, easily coped with the Champions of Malta “Valletta” — 3:1. In a fight participated and three of our fellow Midfielders Ignatenko, Kharatin and Zubkov played 90 minutes and scored an assist in the third goal scored.
The most interesting match in Eindhoven, where the local PSV took the Swiss “Basel”. To 89 minutes Vice-champion of the Netherlands were behind, but three minutes was able to score twice and snatch a home win.
Also note the crushing victory of the Scottish “Celtic”, which is the Ukrainian Marian Swede, over champion of Estonia — “nõmme Kalju”. However, the former player of “Karpaty” has not yet debuted for his new club, continuing to heal the damage.
Champions League. 2nd qualifying stage. The first matches
“Victoria Plzen” (Czechia) — “Olympiakos” (Greece) — 0:0.
“Saburtalo” (Georgia) — “Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — 0:2.
“The New Saints” (Wales) — “Copenhagen” (Denmark) — 0:2.
PSV (Netherlands) — “Basel” (Switzerland) — 3:2.
“Sutjeska” (Montenegro) — APOEL (Cyprus) — 0:1.
BATE (Belarus) — “Rosenborg” (Norway) — 2:1.
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — “Valletta” (Malta) 3:1.
Cluj (Romania) — “Makkabi” (Tel-Aviv, Israel) — 1:0.
“Maribor” (Slovenia) — AIK (Sweden) — 2:1.
“Dundalk” (Ireland) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan) — 1:1.
“Seltik” (Scotland) — “Nõmme Kalju” (Estonia) — 5:0.
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — HJK (Finland) — 2:0.
Return matches will pass on July 30-31.
Recall that Dynamo Kyiv will start in the third qualifying round (matches — 6th, and August 13), where his opponent will be Belgian “Brugge”. Shakhtar will fight in the tournament at the group stage (draw — 29 August).
