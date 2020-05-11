Championship fight between Joshua and the Bullet may be held in the Roman amphitheatre
The amphitheatre in Pula
Manager Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO’s) Ivaylo of Gotzev said that his compatriot can fight against the current WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) in the Croatian city of Pula, according to allboxing.ru.
The pandemic coronavirus match with the audience, most likely, it will be impossible to hold in London as previously planned.
Gotzev reported that they were currently discussing various options for the venue of the fight.
“We gave ourselves four weeks to find a new place to fight, if the situation and measures to combat coronavirus in the UK will not change. We are discussing Croatia, there is a unique Roman amphitheatre in Pula, and we are in active negotiations.
We like this one because it’s Europe, the center of the continent. This arena itself predisposes to the fact that it was a unique event in our time. There will also be an opportunity to place the audience with the security measures.
Need a bilateral agreement. We want the conditions were mutually beneficial. They can’t fight in Bulgaria, because Joshua does not agree. He wanted to box at home, but force majeure made adjustments. However, Kubrat was ready to box in the yard of Joshua, and even his relatives in the role of judges”, – said Gotzev.
Note that the amphitheatre in Pula was built around 2 thousand years ago, and in 1932 was renovated and now it’s taken on different events.