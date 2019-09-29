Championship fight Spence – porter: video knockout
In the morning on the Kiev time on September 29 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles held a Boxing match between the world champion in light-Middleweight weight under version IBF American Errol Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) and his compatriot, the WBC champion Shawn porter (30-3-1, 17 KO’s).
Split decision (116:111, 116:111 and 112:15) a victory in a tough 12-round fight celebrated Errol Spence, who, by the way, in the 11th round with a left hook sent opponent in the knockout.
“Shawn porter is a tough, awkward fighter. I really was uncomfortable to fight him. I looked not the way I wanted. In the ring I seemed careless, but I looked over Shawn porter.
Today I invested in all the shots. I wanted to show that can shake one of the strongest and toughest boxers in the Welterweight division. This is what I’ve done” — quoted Errol Spence ESPN.
The sports Commission of the state of California announced that both fighters are guaranteed to get a match for 2 million dollars (this sum without regard to the percentage of PPV).
By the way, the battle between Spence and porter visited the former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KO’s), photographed with a member of the Hall of fame NBA Magic Johnson.
Note that their interest in a duel with the winner of the battle Spence — porter has expressed the world champion in light-Middleweight weight under version WBA 40-year-old Filipino Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO’s).
“Our fight may be good. I look forward to the winner, whoever that was,” — said on the eve of the legendary Filipino Manny Pacquiao.
