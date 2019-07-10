Championship fight Ukrainian Derevyanchenko with Golovkin that is known
33-year-old Ukrainian boxer Sergey Derevyanchenko (12 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss), who competes in the Middleweight division, his next fight may be against experienced Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (39 wins, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw). This fight will be appointed in the case if the Mexican Saul Alvarez refused to defend the IBF championship belt in a fight with the mandatory Challenger, which is our compatriot — in this case, the vacant title will be disputed by the boxers, having the highest position in the current rating of the Federation.
“Sergey is very excited to fight for the vacant title with Golovkin or with another opponent. And next year we hope to hold a unification bout with WBC champion Jurmala Charlo“, — quotes the Manager of the Ukrainian Keith Connolly website vringe.com.
Note that even in mid-may, the international Boxing Federation (IBF) gave the teams Derevyanchenko and Alvarez 30 days to negotiate within the framework of the bidding to host the title match, however, as reported by ESPN, after the expiration of the representative of the Ukrainian Alex Dombroff sent a statement to the IBF that to continue negotiations with the team of Alvarez pointless. According to the IBF rules, now to be held promotional auction to be held on July 23 in Springfield (new Jersey, USA). If they do not succeed, then Alvarez will be stripped of the championship belt, and challenged him in the ring Derevyanchenko and Golovkin.
Recall that his last fight Derevyanchenko held on April 13 this year, winning in Minneapolis (USA) on points of German Jack Kulka.
