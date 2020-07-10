Championship of the world s minputvalue in CIV transferred
July 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Championship of the world s minputvalue, yaky MAV pass tsogo rock in CIV transferred to 2022 year, powders Sportarena.
Rsena about perenosenna prinyav Executive comtet Mineralno Federation minputvalue. The reason pandemic COVID-19.
Thus the world Championship U-23 first world championship middle zhinok, yaki Mali also Budisa in stolic Ukraine, United poperednii perenesen to 2021 year.
Ostateczne rsena about two sasnashen turni ohalete for this reason Oseni, s to look around at the situation COVID s-19.