Championship of Ukraine on football suspended
The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) pursuant to resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to suspend all football competitions in the country, reported on the official website of the UAF.
The Executive Committee of the UAF adopted a decision to oblige the relevant organizers of competitions in the period from March 18 to suspend the conduct of all competitions.
Thus, the tournaments of the Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Cup, U-21 and U-19 UPL, PFL, the Higher League of Ukrainian championship among women’s teams Extra-League of Ukraine on football, youth League, Futsal youth competitions and competitions among teams of all age levels, in all competitions in football and Futsal regional, district and city level since March 18 halted.