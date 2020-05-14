Championship of Ukraine on football will resume may 30
May 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
NSK “Olympic”
Champion of Ukraine on football will resume may 30, the format without an audience.
The decision was made Ukrainian Premier League Thursday, may 14, according to the website of “Dynamo”.
To break the quarantine associated with the pandemic COVID-19 in the Premier League has been played 23 rounds. The teams left to play nine rounds. The remaining matches will be held without spectators.
The last match of Kiev “Dynamo” played on 15 March with the Chernigov “Desna” at the NSC “Olympic”.
In the next round, according to the schedule, “Dynamo” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
A preliminary calendar of the completion of the championship of Ukraine on football