Championship world s mini-football in CIV transferred
July 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Championship world s mini-football, yaky guilty CCB Budisa in this year in CIV, preneseni the year 2022, powders Sportarena.
Rsena about perenosenna prinyav Executive comtet Mineralno s Federation mini-football. The reason pandemic COVID-19.
Thus the world Championship U-23 first world championship middle zhinok, yaki Boule takozh povinn Budisa in stolic Ukraine, United poperednii perenesen to 2021 year.
Ostateczne rsena for two vysheukazanoj turnrow vsmall for this reason Oseni, s to look around at the situation COVID s-19.