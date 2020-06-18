Change of occupation or additional income: useful features for the weekend (June 19-21)
Quarantine gradually removed, but we still have some time to take advantage of it and learn something new. Choose a course or entertainment that is closest to you, and let’s grow together.
So, to the people of new York city, we offer you to learn the basics of Internet marketing, learn the secrets of creating good texts or to take a course on web design for beginners.
Miami’s residents can take a course called “Blogging for business”, to practice English with native speakers or visit the Vatican museums.
Losangelesca have the opportunity to learn to speak beautifully in the online course “Rhetoric” to expand knowledge of advertising in Facebook or to comprehend the basics of photo and video.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to familiarize yourself with the fundamentals of accounting, take a course “How to become a designer” or listen to the speech of the Sydney Symphony orchestra.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark