Change of route and a military escort: the woman has written a huge penalty for dangerous behaviour on Board the aircraft
25-year-old Chloe Haines fined in the amount of 85 000 pounds ($105 000) for “extremely destructive behaviour” on Board the aircraft, which led to the redirection of the flight and maintenance of aircraft military aviation, writes CNN.
Company Jet2 banned for life from the woman to use the services of the airline and accused her of “aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” and in an attempt to “open the door of the plane”. The plane was heading from the international airport of London Stansted to Dalaman in South-West Turkey.
The airline said that the crew had to get other passengers to restrain Hynes and send the plane back to London, accompanied by two aircraft of the Royal air force.
“The behavior of Ms. Haynes was one of the most serious violations of passenger conduct, with which we were faced. Now she must realize the consequences of their actions, and we will strive to compensate the expenses suffered by us as a result of the redirection of the flight,” said Steve hipi, CEO of Jet2.
The Jet2 representative told CNN that the penalty cost reflects the cost incurred by the airline for the incident.