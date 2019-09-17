Change tax account numbers for the payment of taxes in October
October 1, 2019, the State tax service of Ukraine will change the account numbers for the payment of taxes and fees in connection with the introduction of the international standard for Bank account numbers (IBAN).
About it reports a press-service GNS.
“Since October 1, 2019, change the account details for the payment of taxes and fees in connection with their opening in accordance with the requirements of the standard IBAN”, – told in the tax.
In the GNS noted that the new account numbers for the payment of taxes can be found on the websites of the regional tax offices under the heading “Budgetary accounts”.
- From November 1, the format of IBAN will be mandatory for all Bank accounts. In particular, to carry out the transfer of funds will be available only to the account specified in IBAN format.
The Bank account number standard IBAN will consist of 29 characters:
- code of Ukraine UA (2 letters)
- check digit (2 digits)
- Bank code (6 digits)
- the account length of account number is not fixed (until 31 October 2019 – from 5 to 14 symbols, since November 1, 2019 from 5 to 19 characters).
- The new standard of Bank accounts by account number is used to identify the Bank in which the account is opened.