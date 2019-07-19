Change USCIS test for naturalization
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) will review the current test for naturalization, to create a meaningful, standardized and effective test that will assess knowledge and understanding by the applicants history, government and American values.
This spring, former Director of USCIS signed a “Revision of the Memorandum on verification of citizenship citizenship”. This Memorandum announces the revision of the test for naturalization and schedule formalizes the revision of the naturalization test on the ten-year period.
“The granting of U.S. citizenship is the highest honor awarded by our nation,” said acting Director of USCIS Ken Cuccinelli.
“Updating, maintaining and improving a test that is relevant is our duty. As an Agency, we need to help potential new citizens to fully understand the meaning of American citizenship and the values that unite all Americans.”
In December 2018, the USCIS formed a working group on the revision of the test for naturalization with the participation of representatives from across the Agency. The working group is reviewing and updating the test questions as well as evaluate potential changes in the spoken part of the test.
After a thorough analysis of the pilot project and thorough preparation of officers USCIS will set a date for implementation: December 2020 or early 2021.
The article 312 of the immigration and nationality written requirements for English language and civil rights for naturalization. By law, candidates must “… understand the English language, including being able to read, write and speak…” and “… to know and understand the basic history and principles and form of government in the United States …”.
The revised test will meet all statutory and regulatory requirements. Pilot testing is scheduled for this fall.
In the 2018 fiscal year, USCIS naturalized almost 757 000 people — a five-year maximum. Revision test for naturalization is a key part of the preparation of legal immigrants to fully exercise their rights and perform their duties.