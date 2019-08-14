Changed Boomer on the plane: rapper Serega became a student of Kharkiv University
The former judge of “X-Factor” Sergey Parkhomenko, who performs under the pseudonym the polygraph ШарикOFF, decided to continue his training. He became a student of the Kharkov national aerospace University. Zhukovsky.
This was announced by Sergei himself on his page in Instagram. Sergey will study at the correspondence Department of the faculty of aircraft construction. It turns out, Serge is a longtime fan of aviation.
“Study, study and study again. Polygraph — student HAI”, wrote Serge in his post.
“I decided to go to Khai, because it is the best aviation Institute. In this study the best representatives of youth, to whom I count myself. Basically, aviation is a highly specialized indoor club for the talented and brilliant people. I can’t say more about the chosen field of study, but I have been doing aviation. More details you will learn later in my blogs”, — told in the comment “Country” polygraph ШарикOFF.
In the meantime, classes have the time, Serge will learn on the floor. He became the participant of show “Dances with stars z”.
