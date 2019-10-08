Changed the microphone on a rake: Taisiya Povaliy she removes the leaves in front of his house near Kiev (photo)
The famous Ukrainian singer, touring in Russia, Taisiya Povaliy, which jubilee concert in the Palace “Ukraine” was canceled, he returned to Ukraine. She showed a few autumn photos during a walk along the Central streets of the capital. And on weekdays, the artist does the same, and that the majority of Ukrainians, who have private houses. Povaliy showed how she removes the sheets in the area near his private house near Kiev. Cleaning Taisiya came out in full regalia — make-up and bright image.
Povaliy said that she always removes the leaves and nobody will trust this important job. For persuasiveness showed several pictures from the garden equipment.
“Every year, clean sheets at home, don’t trust anyone. Here no one will be removed as I am!”, — wrote for them under the photo.
Now in Kiev also spend time touring in Russia colleagues for them. Svetlana Loboda showed how working on her figure. Ani Lorak took a walk in the autumn Kiev.
daughter-in-law will give her grandson.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter