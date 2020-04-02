Changes in passport services in connection with the coronavirus
The Department of state recommends U.S. citizens to avoid international travel due to the global spread of the disease COVID-19, according to Travel.State.Gov.
In many parts of the world at the present time, there are flash COVID-19 and measures, including quarantine and restrictions on crossing boundaries that can restrict the movement of travelers. Even the country or region where the cases were not registered, can restrict reason without prior notice.
Changes in passport services
Thanks to public health measures to limit the spread COVID-19, which entered into force on 20 March 2020, we can offer services only to customers with apparent emergency situation requiring a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours.
Emergency situations involving life or death, are serious illness, injury, or deaths of your immediate family (e.g. parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt, uncle, etc.) That require you to travel outside the U.S. within 72 hours (3 days).
You must provide:
- The application for a passport and supporting documents.
- Proof of emergency situation of life or death, for example, a death certificate, a certificate from the mortuary or a signed letter from the hospital or medical provider. Documents to be translated or in English.
- Confirmation of international travel (e.g., booking, ticket, route).
To schedule an appointment at the passport Agency for emergency situations involving life or death, you should call our national passport information center at 1-877-487-2778 (TDD 1-888-874-7793/TTY). You can call Monday through Friday, from 8:00 to 17:00 Eastern time, except Federal holidays, or on Saturdays, from 10:00 to 15:00 Eastern time. At other times, to make an appointment, call 202-647-4000.
If you have applied for expedited service and requested him to 19 March 2020 or sooner, we will begin the expedited service in 2-3 weeks. If you personally submitted the application to the passport Agency or center March 19, 2020 or earlier, the passport Agency or center will contact you and ask if you want to pick up your passport in person or would you rather send it by mail.
Customers in Puerto Rico should know that at least until 12 April 2020 our passport Agency in San Juan will be closed to the public.
In connection with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many institutions for accepting passport applications, including libraries, court clerks and post offices that currently do not accept passport documents of the United States. As of March 25, 2020 post office, which still accept applications, require customers to assign online meeting to personally apply for a U.S. passport. If you need to personally apply for a passport of the United States, please contact the institution to confirm the status of the operation.
If you are applying for obtaining or renewal of a U.S. passport March 20, 2020 or after that date, we will not offer expedited service and the current service may be temporarily delayed.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1053
[name] => Border
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => granitsa
)
Border
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2960
[name] => passport
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pasport
)
passport
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3778
[name] => quarantine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karantin
)
quarantine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark