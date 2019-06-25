Changes in the rules of football: what you need to know (photos)
Since five o’clock in the morning of June 25, the world football came into force changes in the rules of the game adopted in early March at the 133rd annual meeting of the International football Association Board (IFAB) in the Scottish Aberdeen. Recall that any changes in the rules of football can only be made by IFAB, which comprises four representatives from FIFA and the four delegates from great Britain to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
So, what has changed? “Random play” hand in the penalty area no longer exists: any touching of the ball by hand the players of the attacking team is considered a violation of the rules (“not seen” a small distance, the deflection — does not matter).
To avoid dragging out the game time, now the player that change must go beyond the immediate line out, and not go across the field to the bench.
Clarified rules on the punishment of yellow and red cards to team officials for unsporting behaviour in the technical area (coaches, doctors, administrators). Now officials, like players, are punishable by yellow and red cards if the referee will find this desirable.
When the penalty to the goalkeepers enough to stand only one foot on the goal line, not two as before.
Abolished the rule that the ball must leave the penalty area when a goal kick before it touches another player on the team.
Entered into force changes to the active participation of players of the attacking team in the construction of the wall. Now they will be allowed to do it. The players of the team executing the free-kick must be at least a distance of one meter from the wall, which builds the defending party.
In some situations, after hitting the ball at the referee will be appointed by a controversial goal. The episode can’t go on, if you hit the referee the ball influenced the course of the match. For example, one player attacks, the other defends, and the judge is among them. If the ball touching the referee, gets into the feet of the striker, you need to appoint a controversial goal, especially if a goal is scored.
By the way, there is a change relating to the initial draw. If the captain won the toss and chose which gate to defend his team, now you can choose between the initial shock or gate.
