Changes neck can be a sign of cancer
Doctors from the UK claim that the changes in the neck can be a marker of cancer. In particular, existing tumor may honk the emergence of the neck lump.
British experts told the publication Express that appeared on the neck lump is the reason for the request for examination to the doctor-oncologist. According to them, in some cases, such education is a symptom of blood cancer.
“You can’t ignore the emergence of “strange bumps” in the groin and in the armpits. All of them are connected with the lymph nodes,” — said the expert.
They explained that symptoms of blood cancer can create the illusion that the person has a cold. This confusion contribute to coughing, fever and fatigue – these symptoms arising from the cancer, make it difficult to see the true state of Affairs. But that’s why if you see any suspicious lumps and bumps on the neck should not hesitate to make an appointment to see the oncologist. Better to get a reputation as a superstitious person than to suffer from time has not revealed cancer, experts say.
They added that signs of oncological process may also be phenomena such as pale skin, swelling of the fingers and changed the structure of the nail plates, sudden distaste for meat, sudden and unexplained weight loss.