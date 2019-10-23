Changes skin indicate dangerous internal disease
Skin often reacts first when there is internal disease. Color changing, red heel, ruptured blood vessels: the condition of the skin can determine liver problems and hepatitis, diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, and other ailments.
The intestines. Bowel disease most frequently cause changes in the skin. For example, in bacterial intestinal infections, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can occur red painful spots on legs.
The liver. The liver is responsible for detox and also for the supply of the organs with nutrients, and dysfunction of the body also affects the skin. Liver disease such as hepatitis or inflammation of the gallbladder, leading to jaundice – yellow skin and eyeballs.
Disease of the liver contribute to the appearance of spider veins – but not on the face, mainly on the upper body and stretch your abdomen. Originating here, they can be a warning sign of fatty degeneration of the liver, hepatitis, cirrhosis of the liver.
In addition, in diseases of the liver can occur red spots on the palms or thumb, which is a consequence of altered regulation of blood vessels.
Xanthelasmas — small yellowish nodules that appear on the skin of the eyelid is a signal of disorders of lipid metabolism are also associated with liver problems.
Diabetes. By increasing the production of insulin in the blood fall other substances that cause thickening and brownish discoloration of the skin around the neck. The neck can occur brown, slightly raised above the surface of the spots.
Lupus. This autoimmune disease is characterized by the so-called butterfly erythema — red bluish rash that spreads like a butterfly on the cheeks and nose after sun exposure.
Vessels. In severe vascular inflammation such as vasculitis, appear on the skin petechiae, petechial hemorrhages. They are found mostly on the lower leg.