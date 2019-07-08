Channel “Rustavi-2” has stopped broadcasting after a controversial broadcast with mats against Putin: what is happening
The Georgian TV channel “Rustavi-2” has suspended broadcasting due to protests in Tbilisi, which lasted all night — people were demanding the resignation of CEO nick Gvaramia and Giorgi Gabunia, host, which is rigidly offensive and spoke to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Protesters threw building edition bottles and eggs. Television broadcasting had to be suspended due to the fact that the police, according to journalists, failed to ensure the safety edition.
The President and the Prime Minister of Georgia called the behavior and words Gabunia blatant provocation. Sharply criticized the statements Gabunia the head of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze, the mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, foreign Minister and ex-foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, July 7, lead author of the program on the Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia in the Russian language addressed to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in his speeches abundantly present profanity, the most “cultural” of which was “occupier” and “miserable creature”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter