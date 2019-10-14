Chapkis received a standing ovation! Samba Anna Rizatdinova on “Tancah s with a stars” blew network (video)
Famous gymnast Anna Rizatdinova continues to make a splash in the project “Tantsi z with a stars” (TV channel “1+1”). It is considered one of the main favorites of this season.
In Sunday’s broadcast of the project Anna Rizatdinova paired with Alexander Prokhorov danced the Samba. The gymnast managed to perfectly cope with a technically difficult dance, putting on display their main weapon — long legs.
Even the legendary dancer and judge the first season of “Tanzu s with a stars” Grigory Chapkis could not restrain his emotion and received a standing ovation.
A pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov from the first live shows technique, inserting in the dancing of complex acrobatic elements and support.
Anna Rizatdinova — Ukrainian gymnast, bronze medalist of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (2016), world champion in exercise with a Hoop. .
