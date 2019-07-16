Chapo presented his first work of “Scarf”
July 16, 2019
“I will wrap you with a scarf“, — warm and cozy sings mysterious krasno. “Winter” the agenda of the main lines of her debut single, fully compensates for summer video. In the lazy rays of the evening sun, a group of dancers from the popular Kiev team Apache Crew gives acrobatics… in a mud lake.
Original video – the work of Director Anatoliy Sachivko (choreographer Apache Crew) and cameraman Nikita Kuzmenko, who is known for his work with Tanya of Muino (clips MONATIK, LAYAH, Braii).
Fragile electronic indie pop “Scarf” is the first work krasno. For an intriguing beginning will have a continuation.