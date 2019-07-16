Chapo presented his first work of “Scarf”

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

I will wrap you with a scarf“, — warm and cozy sings mysterious krasno. “Winter” the agenda of the main lines of her debut single, fully compensates for summer video. In the lazy rays of the evening sun, a group of dancers from the popular Kiev team Apache Crew gives acrobatics… in a mud lake.

Кrasno представила свою первую работу «Шарфом»

Original video – the work of Director Anatoliy Sachivko (choreographer Apache Crew) and cameraman Nikita Kuzmenko, who is known for his work with Tanya of Muino (clips MONATIK, LAYAH, Braii).

Fragile electronic indie pop “Scarf” is the first work krasno. For an intriguing beginning will have a continuation.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.