Charge into the New year with a group of ‘Leningrad’: US residents offer a great way to spend the holidays
While all Russian-speaking people will be nostalgic slice Olivier and watch the Soviet cinema, Patreon.com offers to celebrate the New year in a new way- in the company of group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov and. The concert of the farewell tour of the legendary St. Petersburg group will be able to see everyone at a convenient time.
This can be done on a web page patreon.com/leningrad.
Beat the records – it’s about “Leningrad”. Over 20 years of acclaimed performances the group has become one of the most ambitious musical projects on the Russian scene and far beyond its borders. Each their concert is a spectacular unique show. It’s a unique feeling – the sense of occasion of “disobedience”, permissiveness. This is pure emotion.
As announced by Sergey Shnurov is the undisputed leader of the group Leningrad tour in 2019 was the last tour. The team goes to the peak of success than upset millions of fans. Once again feel that same emotion and scream along with frontman line favorite “Louboutins”, “Voyage”, “Peter – to drink” will be looking at one of these concerts in the recording patreon.com/leningrad from 31 December 2019 14 January 2020.
Do not miss, it is worth seeing with your own eyes! The group promises to decorate Christmas holiday 100%.
To see the concert everyone can. You only need to pay for access to view. This can be done already from the 23rd of December, and to watch from 31 December to 14 January. Payment is made through debit the user’s credit card provided during registration on patreon.com/Leningrad.
The cost is only $5.
Create a fun and carefree atmosphere of the festival with a concert of the group “Leningrad”. Sing along and dance with friends to your favorite hits, make the beginning of 2020 in a special holiday.