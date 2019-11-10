“Charged” electricross Audi E-Tron’s again seen during speed tests
Spies again managed to capture on the track Nurburgring a prototype of the “charged” Audi E-Tron S.
Apparently, the company continues testing before introducing the model to market.
This may mean that the debut will take place in the near future. Judging from the photos and video, sports modification will not receive big changes in the exterior design.
In the video you can see that the company partially camouflaged front bumper, or rather its lower skirt, rear bumper and door sills. Separately camouflaged grille, which will be the main difference between standard and “charged” version of the electric vehicle.
We don’t have any details on the technical details of a novelty. The standard Audi E-Tron is able to develop up to 402 horsepower. More powerful version can get the power unit with the capacity of over 500 horsepower in acceleration mode. This can be seen on the first concept E-Tron. He had a three-engine layout with total capacity up to 496 horsepower.
Presentation of the Audi E-Tron S not yet announced. However, sales should begin in late 2020.