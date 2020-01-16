Charity concert and shows classic cars: how to spend a weekend in the USA (17-19 January)
Charity concert, exhibitions, tours and interactive shows. ForumDaily will help you to find something for everyone this January weekend.
So, in new York you can visit a Charity concert to help victims of the fires in Australia, to go to the exhibition “the Origin of man”, listen to Literary readings in Russian or have fun at the Party in the Ukrainian language.
In Miami don’t miss the Russian party, visit an Evening of jazz in Russian language or go to a Show of classic cars.
In Los Angeles you can listen to Christmas Carols in Ukrainian, Russian don’t miss the beach party or have fun on the game Night in Russian.
In the San Francisco Bay Area don’t miss the karaoke Night in the Russian language and a tour of the Castro district in the Russian language and listen to the incredible Symphony on the Evening of classical music.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com