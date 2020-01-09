Charity concert of Russian and Ukrainian carols: how to spend a weekend in new York (10-12 January)
What: Exhibition “Wall of immigrants”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 Jan.
Where: Ellis Island Museum Ellis Island New York, NY
Read more: Feature of the exhibition is the wall of honor overlooks the statue of Liberty and new York skyline, which is the longest wall of names in the world. This unique display pays tribute to the rich cultural heritage of America, and shows the immigration from the beginning to the present day, and contains more than 700,000 names, is written for the descendants of members of immigrant families and their friends.
Cost: Free.
What: Charity concert ‘new York- Odessa’
When: Friday-Saturday, 10-11 Jan.
Where: Saint John’s In the Village, 218 West 11th Street New York, NY 10014
Read more: Mita Mitrovic, representative of the Odessa Society of New York, and Irena Portenko, Director of the International festival “Music in the Alps”, are invited to a charity concert in new York in support of the families of the victims of the devastating fire that occurred on December 4 at the College in Odessa (Ukraine). Then the element has claimed the lives of 16 people, 30 people were injured.
The event will be cabaret performer Tanya Melamed, a violinist Alex Coffman and pianist Irena Portenko.
If you’ve never been to Odessa, this concert is a great way to get acquainted with this legendary place. If you were born there, then this event is a great opportunity to hear favorite tunes, dear to the heart of every odessite.
Cost: $25.
What: Exhibition, dedicated to the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 Jan.
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East Sixth Street (between 2nd & 3rd Avenues) New York, New York 10003
Read more: Exhibition devoted to the war in Ukraine — installation of the legendary Ukrainian artist Volodymyr Kaufman, with the participation of colleagues of the Ukrainian artist Natalka Shimin. This is a Frank and provocative, but at the same time refined casual attitude to the reaction of the Ukrainians in the war in their homeland, and a reminder to those who are outside of Ukraine, she continues.
Price: $0-8.
What: Children’s performance in the Russian language
When: Saturday, January 11, from 12:00.
Where: Kidzhome — House of Multicultural Education 1633 Sheepshead Bay Rd. Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Theatre-Studio “Small Company” invites everyone to the children’s performance from students of the centre. It offers two performances of “Naughty mom” and “the Gingerbread man”.
This event is perfect for children and for parents.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert Zuhra Bayburina
When: Saturday, January 11, from 15:00.
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Details: Come and enjoy the arias in Italian, Spanish, Russian, English and Hebrew, performed by world-famous mezzo-soprano Zuhra Baiburina.
Bayburina was a soloist of the Bashkir state theatre of Opera and ballet received the award “Best singer” at the festival Della Lirica di Sanremo.
Cost: Free.
What: Carols in the Ukrainian language
When: Saturday, January 11, from 13:00.
Where: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA 135 Davidson Ave, Somerset, New Jersey 08873
Read more: Ukrainian Orthodox Church invites everyone to a concert of traditional Ukrainian Christmas carols. This concert takes place every year called “Christmas carols for Christ.”
Cost: Free.
What: Evening of memory of Marina Georgadze in Russian
When: Saturday, January 11, from 15:00.
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Marina Giorgadze – poet, novelist, essayist and translator. Graduated from the Literary Institute named after A. M. Gorky. Since 1992, lived in the United States. Published in the magazine “Literary Georgia”, “Word/Word”, “PostScript”, “Continent” and others, he worked as Executive Secretary in new York “New magazine”.
Cost: Free.
What: a Gala performance of Ukrainian choir ‘Dumka’
When: Sunday, January 12, from 12:00.
Where: St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church 30 E 7th Street New York, NY 10003
Read more: new York’s Ukrainian choir “Dumka” will perform a festive Christmas concert at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of St. George.
Guests will hear traditional and contemporary Ukrainian carols with some classic English Christmas songs.
Cost: $15-25.
What: ride the subway without pants
When: Sunday, January 12, from 15:00.
Where: metro new York
More: “ride the subway without pants” is already a traditional event, not only in new York but throughout the world. This year in new York city this event will be held for the 19th time. This event tries to bring to our busy lives a little positivity, smiles, humor, and fun.
The participants will ride in the subway without pants on January 12.
Cost: Free.
What: Children’s fairy tale in Russian
When: Sunday, January 12, from 15:00.
Where: 460 Main Street Chatham Township, NJ 07928
Read more: Modern and lively update of the classic the tale of Peter Zubov, a boy who spent time and turned into an old man by a group of evil sorcerers. Aimed at children, the tale has a colorful set of characters that will be appreciated even by adults — is exhausted mother, children and witches, who use the situation to regain their youth.
Along with a dose of pure entertainment, this play is also a commentary on how technology has affected the value of “lost time”.
Cost: $10.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.